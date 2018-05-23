Greer High to Host Carolina Panthers Football Clinic for Moms

The Carolina Panthers will offer a free Heads Up Football Clinic at Greer High School on May 31st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The clinic will be held in conjunction with USA Football, the national governing body of the sport and the Panthers’ youth football development partner.

Each clinic will help provide mothers whose children are interested in playing tackle football with the latest information about player safety and other important information. Carolina Panthers athletic training staff will discuss concussion recognition and a parent’s role, while also covering hydration and prevention of heat-related illness. USA Football master trainers will educate moms on proper helmet and shoulder pad fitting while a Panthers alumni player will discuss football basics including rules and player positions.

Following classroom instruction, the clinic will move out to the field for hands-on instruction from the USA Football master trainers regarding the latest tackling. Participants will receive an official Carolina Panthers Moms’ Clinic event t-shirt. Snacks and water will be provided.

Registration space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested participants are encouraged to register at a Moms’ Clinic site convenient to them.