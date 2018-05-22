Hub City Bookshop Hosts Cookbook Potluck on May 24th

Hub City Bookshop will host Asheville-based author and chef Ashley English on Thursday, May 24th, at 6:00 pm for a signing of her latest book, Southern from Scratch: Pantry Essentials and Down-Home Recipes.

Come hungry! Hub City staff and patrons will be making dishes from Ashley’s exquisite book for attendees to sample.

Build a from-scratch Southern pantry with 50 essential recipes, then discover the versatility and flexibility of cooking from your larder with 100 more recipes for fresh takes on Southern favorites.

Learn how to make the most of local ingredients with recipes for pickles and relishes, jams and spreads, sauces and vinegars, and more that use whole, natural, and in-season produce.

With these flavorful bases and embellishments on hand, Ashley English opens up a world of Southern cuisine by sharing ideas and recipes that incorporate these classic staples.

Have a batch of Dill Pickles? Make Fried Dill Pickles with Sorghum Mayo. Not sure what to do with that Muscadine Jelly? Make some Pork Meatballs with a Muscadine Glaze.

With recipes ranging from Southern Greens with Chow Chow, Pickled Beet Deviled Eggs, and Succotash to Cornmeal Catfish with Spikey Tartar Sauce, Slow Cooker Barbeque Chicken, and Grit Cakes with Country Ham and Applesauce, this is a warm and down-to-earth homage to Southern Appalachian home cooking.

Ashley English holds degrees in holistic nutrition and sociology. She has worked over the years with a number of nonprofit organizations committed to social and agricultural issues, hosted a bimonthly column for several years in the popular blog DesignSponge entitled “Small Measures with Ashley”, is an ongoing contributor to the quarterly publication “Taproot,” and regularly contributes to a number of regional publications in her area. She is the author of all four books in the *Homemade LivingSeries (Canning & Preserving, Keeping Chickens, Keeping Bees, and Home Dairy), as well as A Year of Pies, Quench, Handmade Gatherings, A Year Of Picnics, and The Essential Book of Homesteading.

Ashley has been featured in major publications, including Food & Wine, Delish, Edible Magazines, and Anthology. She has been a repeat guest on Martha Stewart Radio on SiriusFM. She blogs at www.smallmeasure.com. Ashley lives in Candler, NC with her husband, their young son, and a menagerie of animals.