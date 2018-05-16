Hub City Welcomes Summer Publishing Intern Leslie Peters

Hub City Writers Project is thrilled to welcome its very first summer publishing intern, Leslie Peters, to the Hub City team this summer.

Hub City Press’s Summer Publishing Internship program is based out of the Writers House, an historic cottage in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. The program is open to those interested in literary publishing, and the program includes work in the Hub City Bookshop and in the Press offices from late May to August.

Leslie Peters is a native of Stone Mountain, Georgia. She has spent the last few years living up and down the eastern seaboard, and is most recently graduate of the George Washington MPS Publishing Program. When she isn’t reading she enjoys volunteering, trying new foods and binge watching K-dramas on Hulu. In the future she plans to travel around the globe learning more about the amazing culinary treasures of the world. This summer she looks forward to working with the Hub City team and being a productive member of the Spartanburg community.

“I am excited to be the inaugural intern for the Hub City Press. As a recent graduate of the George Washington University MPS Publishing program I have learned many practical theories that I am looking forward to putting into practice. I am an avid bibliophile. I have loved reading for as long as I can remember. Working with Hub City would give me the chance to learn more about the business of books and learn the technical aspects of my favorite pastime.”

—Leslie Peters