Josh Lee 5K Raises Money for Scholarship at USC Upstate

The Josh Lee Memorial 5k held in Cowpens on Saturday, June 9th, raised more than $17,000 for the Josh Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund at USC Upstate, according to race organizers.

Visit a photo gallery of the event bythe Herald-Journal.

The race is named for Josh Lee, a member of the University of South Carolina Upstate cross country team and one of four student-athletes killed in a car accident on Oct. 11, 2015.

Alumna Cathy Voelker ’08 and her husband Thomas, along with alumna Meg Cheshier ’87 and USC Upstate cross country coach Carson Blackwelder have organized the event for the last three years.

“Josh was just a really amazing person,” Voelker said. “We wanted to be able to remember a friend and to continue his legacy. This race just seemed to be a natural fit.”

More than 150 runners turned out for Saturday’s race. If you would like to make a gift to the Josh Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund, contact Yolanda Robinson, director of USC Upstate Advancement Services, at (864) 503-5277 or [email protected]. Donate online at securelb.imodules.com.