Scrappy Shakespeare Returns This Summer to Downtown Spartanburg

Spartanburg punches far above its weight when it comes to creative talent.

Sometimes that means being blown away by a local music performance at one of the dozens of venues downtown, sometimes it means hearing a reading from a local writer you’ll swear should be on the New York Times Bestseller List, and then sometimes it means seeing a performance put on by absurdly talented professional local actors who take it upon themselves to put on some extremely low-budget, high-engagement Shakespeare plays in the summer.

In case that setup didn’t give it away, this week’s City of Spartanburg Podcast is all about Scrappy Shakespeare, which returns to Downtown Spartanburg this summer for its third year, performing the crowd-pleaser to end all crowd-pleasers… Romeo and Juliet!

Opening night is June 21nd at Fr8Yard, but be sure to check out the Scrappy Shakespeare Facebook page to get all the details on where and when you’ll be able to catch their run this summer. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Tim Giles and Anna Abhau Elliott about the show and what makes this performance of Romeo and Juliet a bit different from what you’d see on a more traditional stage.

(Written and prepared by the City of Spartanburg Podcast.)