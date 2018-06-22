Tessa Fontaine Talks ‘The Electric Woman’ and Living in Spartanburg

The hosts of the City of Spartanburg Podcast have interviewed a lot of people. They’ve had business leaders, elected officials, nonprofit luminaries, artists of all kinds, and a rotating gaggle of bureaucrats so smart they could probably divide by zero if asked.

What they haven’t had is a local author with one of the hottest books in the country… until now.

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts are talking with author and Spartanburg resident Tessa Fontaine about her fantastic memoir, The Electric Woman, which has a glowing New York Times review. They also talk about her experience finding a supportive creative community in our city.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)