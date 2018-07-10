Hub City Bookshop Hosts Stacia Pelletier on July 19th

Hub City Bookshop will host author Stacia Pelletier at 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 19th, to sign and read from her new novel The Half Wives.

In The Half Wives, former Lutheran minister Henry Plageman is a master secret keeper and a man wracked by grief. He and his wife, Marilyn, tragically lost their young son, Jack, many years ago. But he now has another child—a daughter, eight-year-old Blue—with Lucy, the woman he fell in love with after his marriage collapsed.

The Half Wives follows these interconnected characters on May 22, 1897, the anniversary of Jack’s birth. Marilyn distracts herself with charity work at an orphanage. Henry needs to wrangle his way out of the police station, where he has spent the night for disorderly conduct. Lucy must rescue and rein in the intrepid Blue, who has fallen in a saltwater well. But before long, these four will all be drawn on this day to the same destination: to the city cemetery on the outskirts of San Francisco, to the grave that means so much to all of them. The collision of lives and secrets that follows will leave no one unaltered.

Stacia Pelletier is the author of Accidents of Providence, shortlisted for the Townsend Prize, and The Half Wives. She holds graduate degrees in theology and religion from Emory University. She was a Woodruff Fellow at Candler School of Theology and currently serves as the chief writer to the president of Emory. She lives in Decatur, Georgia, with her family.

