The Logos Theatre Presents the Broadway Musical “Little Women”

The Logos Theatre, which has gained plaudits for its epic productions of the “Chronicles of Narnia,” is excited to bring the Broadway musical “Little Women” to the Upstate this month!

The stellar thirty five member cast of actors, singers and dancers are made up of Logos Theatre staff members, as well as local Greenville SC talent.

The production is being directed by Artistic Director, Nicole Chavers Stratton (also playing Jo), with the help of John Green (also playing Laurie) as the chorus and vocal director. John Green is new to The Logos Theatre but not to music, as he has his degree in voice and has been singing professionally since his college years.

Nicole Stratton was the writer and director for The Logos Theatre’s latest smash success, “Prince Caspian” which is an epic two hour stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ literary classic. Nicole is now excited to be able to turn her focus to this new project of bringing this beloved story of “Little Women” to The Logos Theatre stage! This story is especially meaningful to her as she has three sisters herself and has made the directing of the production an extremely special experience!

One of the many unique things about Stratton’s take on this musical is how she is handling the death of Beth. This is one of the more challenging scenes in the production, and it includes the now famous song “Some things are meant to be.” Stratton’s sensitivity and respectfully creative take on this pivotal moment is sure to make this production unforgettable!

The Logos Theater’s technical director Joe Hainsworth has worked hand in hand with Nicole Stratton to design the epic sets for this show. And he and his crew have spent countless hours over the last three months building and decorating the sets to make them just as amazing as any set seen to date at The Logos Theatre! If the Narnia series is any indication, than it is safe to bet that this production of Little Women will be a feast not only for the ears but for the eyes as well!

To help handle one of the more impressive pieces in this production, Hainsworth has solicited the help of local artist Marshall McCall to paint a fifty foot drop that will be painted like a beautiful beach, complete with water, clouds and amazing sky! The drop is currently being finished at The Logos Theatre’s warehouse in Greenville and will be making is debut on this heart warming tale! McCall is no stranger to The Logos Theatre though, as he has taught art to the theatre’s conservatory students for two years.

With epic ball room sets that revolve on The Logos Theatre’s versatile twenty foot diameter turn table, to magical attic scenes and beautiful parlors, audiences are sure to be blown away by the beauty and authenticity of this incredible set!

Costumes for this production have catapulted the Logos Theatre into new heights. “Little Women” is set in the 1800’s, a time well known for it’s beautiful and colorful fashion and massive hoop skirts. The costume department has insisted the help several local seamstresses as well as purchasing authentic pieces from reputable tailors and designers. One piece in particular that stands out is the simple elegance of Meg’s dress for the proposal scene with Mr Brooks. In all, the costumes represent a beautiful pallet of color and style. From the ballgowns and tailed tuxedos to the everyday dress of the March girls at home, this production is set amaze!

For those not already familiar with “Little Women” the Musical, it has thrilling and emotional music that has had audiences singing all the way home since it debuted in 2005. Much of the musical covers Jo’s stories that she has written. As she reads her stories to the professor, the audience watches as the epic dramas come to life on stage. There are damsels in distress, daring heroes, evil villains, trolls, hags, and a brave knight. All of these characters bring much color to the show and deliver some incredible songs as well!

The main reason the staff of The Logos Theatre is excited to bring this musical to the Greenville Area is because of its message! “With so many negative things being hurled at us each and every day in the media, We feel it is extremely important to be bringing the community something that supports family values, love, forgiveness, joy through loss, and self sacrifice! These are the character traits that we as a staff believe in and want to promote and cultivate in hearts, and the timeless story of “Little Women” does just that! -Nicole Stratton.

Make your plans to come and be delighted by The Logos Theatre’s epic and heartwarming rendition of broadway’s “Little Women” the musical!

The show is now open and runs through the first weekend in August! Logos Theatre is located in between Greenville and Spartanburg at 80 School Street, Taylors, SC. For more information call the box office at 864-268-9342 or visit the Logos Theatre website.