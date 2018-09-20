2019 Young Women in Art Competition is Now Accepting Entries

Converse College’s Department of Art and Design is now accepting entries for the 2019 Young Women in Art juried exhibition.

The purpose of the Young Women in Art Juried Exhibition is to provide a venue to recognize exemplary art works of young women in high school, to help students begin to prepare for a major in art while still in grades 9-12, and to introduce them to the Converse College Department of Art and Design and the variety of majors offered to women.

The event welcomes all young women in South Carolina in grades 9 – 12 to submit entries to the exhibition.

Entries must be received by 5:00 pm on February 22, 2019. The exhibition will be on display at the Milliken Art Gallery throughout March and a reception will be held on March 9, 2019.

Please visit Converse College’s website for additional information.

The artwork shown is by Sydney Gambrell, Allium Poliferum, Pendleton High School, Lacie Lagroon, teacher. It received the Best in Show Award for YWIA 2018.