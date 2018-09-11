S.C. Agencies and Residents Prepare for Hurricane Florence

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division continues to monitor Hurricane Florence, which forecasters say could affect the East Coast as a powerful storm.

The state Emergency Operations Center is operational, staffed by emergency personnel from various state agencies and emergency organizations. The SEOC will be operational 24 hours a day until further notice. A FEMA coordinating officer and an incident management assistance team have also arrived.

As of Sunday, SCEMD has:

Ordered 125 buses to be staged in Orangeburg to deploy if needed.

Prepositioned personnel, equipment and other commodities should they be needed.

Established contact with state emergency management agencies throughout the country in case S.C. should need to request resources.

Deployed regional emergency managers to assist coastal county agencies.

Provided items such as sandbags and generators to counties as requested.

Activated “Emergency Mode” on scemd.org and the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

South Carolina residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should continue to monitor the official forecasts for Hurricane Florence coming from the National Hurricane Center. All official recommendations concerning personal safety will be based on the best available information from the NHC, local National Weather Service offices and in coordination with local and state public safety officials.

Residents should take the following safety precautions:

Have a plan for where you will go if conditions become too unsafe to remain in your home.

Know your evacuation zone by going to scemd.org or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

Prepare your home by boarding up windows and securing any items you have in your yard by taking them indoors.

Make sure your car has fuel.

Make sure you have some cash in case of power outages.

Keep all of your important papers in a watertight bag.

Check with your pharmacy to make sure all important medications are filled.

Make plans for your pets that include extra food, collar, leash and a pet carrier.

Refer to the preparedness checklists in the 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide.

The path of Hurricane Florence is uncertain, according to NHC forecasters. Residents should continue to monitor local media and official, verified social media accounts from public safety agencies for the latest information.