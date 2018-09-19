Volunteers and Donations Fuel Response and Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Florence

As the flooding from Florence continues, dozens of voluntary organizations are on the ground assisting communities and supporting affected states in response and recovery.

After a disaster, state and federal governments are not the only responders. Voluntary organizations play a vital role in supporting communities affected by disasters. Time and time again, they exceed expectations through operations fueled by the generosity of the American people.

Numerous National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (NVOAD) member organizations, and others, are on the ground in North and South Carolina to provide essential services to those affected by Florence.

“We know we are going to need volunteers,” said Charley English, the National Emergency Management Liaison at the American Red Cross. “We know it is going to take a lot of people to help with sheltering and distribution of emergency supplies that we partner with our government partners and other voluntary and faith based organizations to operate. There are many excellent non-governmental organizations that you can volunteer with.”

Individuals outside of the areas affected by Florence can lend a helping hand by visiting NVOAD.org to donate or volunteer with the voluntary or charitable organization of their choice. Cash donations, or volunteering, are the best ways to support survivors.

Do not self-deploy, as unexpectedly showing up to communities impacted by the hurricane will create an additional burden for first responders. If you want to volunteer, get affiliated with a voluntary organization active in disasters.