Carolina Country Club Reopens Following Renovations

The Carolina Country Club recently celebrated its 34th anniversary with the reopening of its Tom Jackson-designed golf course following a three month renovation project.

All 22 golf course and practice greens were stripped of their existing Bentgrass, re-contoured and sprigged with popular Champion Bermuda under the direction of Golf Course Superintendent Jeff Reynolds and designer Tom Jackson, who came out of retirement to assist with one of his favorite course designs. The new turf has been installed at more than 700 courses in the Southeast and provides superior putting surfaces and more consistent playing conditions throughout the year. Carolina is the first Spartanburg County course to upgrade to Champion Bermuda putting greens.

During the course renovation the Club also took the opportunity to re-work all of its sand bunkers and removed more than 80 trees which had grown to encroach on the course during its first three decades. Additionally, the Club refreshed its popular Clubhouse Grille which features Heart Pine floors and new seating.

The Carolina Country Club is a Private facility featuring the 18 hole Championship Golf Course, extensive Golf Practice Facilities, outstanding Clubhouse Dining and Event space, a 4,000 square foot Fitness Facility, Junior Olympic Pool, and excellent Har-Tru Clay Tennis Courts.

The Club is offering Prospective Members the opportunity to play a Preview Round on its New Greens this Fall which can be set up by calling General Manager, Tom Kelly at 864-583-1246. New Members joining this Fall will also receive 25 percent off their Membership Dues for the remainder of the 2018 calendar year.