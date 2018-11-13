Drayton Mills Hosts Grand Opening Celebration on Nov. 15

Drayton Mills will hold a grand opening celebration and vendor showcase from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Nov. 15. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the finished event space and meet with local vendors including caterers, florists, bakers, photographers, and event rental companies.

In June, TMS Development announced plans to create the 34,800-square-foot combined indoor/outdoor, luxury event venue at Drayton Mills. Events at Drayton Mills will be the Upstate’s premiere venue for weddings, corporate gatherings and special events. This sophisticated and adaptable venue is to reside within the historic textile mill setting, which has recently been awarded the National Community Impact Award and the 2018 South Carolina Honor Award, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The venue features a variety of spaces, from the Great Hall, which can seat up to 300, to more intimate settings, such as a cocktail lounge and private green rooms. In total, the indoor venue encompasses 8,800 square feet, including a dance floor, catering kitchen, and a fleet of mobile beverage service stations. The indoor areas are surrounded by a variety of unique outdoor settings to facilitate separate centers of activity or simultaneous separate events. Elevated boardwalks, intimate streetscapes and courtyards, and covered gathering areas totaling an additional 6,000 square-feet. All exist just steps apart. For the largest of events, a 20,000 square-foot natural lawn is available, which hugs the historic mill pond and can be upfit with limitless configurations of tents, stages, booths, etc.

Events at Drayton Mills is already accepting reservations, and numerous festivals, weddings, birthday celebrations and Christmas parties are scheduled for the space. To make a reservation or for more information, call 864-573-0092, visit DraytonMills.com or email [email protected].