Gobble Your Giblets 5K Run Returns on Thanksgiving Day

The USC Upstate cross country and track and field programs are set to host their annual Gobble Your Giblets 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.

The yearly event helps raise money for both the men and women’s cross country and track programs. The Spartans hope to not only raise money for their athletic programs, but to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Upstate community.

The 5K run will begin at 9:00 am in tandem with a one-mile dog jog and fun run. All dogs must be on a leash and accompanied by the owner. Registration at the event will start at 7:30 am on the USC Upstate campus at the G.B. Hodge Center. The registration fee for the 5K is $25 and $15 for the dog jog.

Awards will be given to the top two overall male and female runners, as well as to the top runner in each age group male and female. Age groups range from 1-14 years, 15-19 and then every 10 years. Awards will also be given to the Best Dressed Turkey for male, female and dog participants.

To enter the Gobble Your Giblets 5K Run, log on to Chronotrack.com and fill out the form.

For additional information, Follow USC Upstate cross country and track and field on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and text-email alerts.