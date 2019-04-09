Coldwell Banker Caine Hosts Groundbreaking for Silver Hill at Barnet Park

Coldwell Banker Caine is proud to announce its new partnership to manage the sales and marketing of the first new construction neighborhood in downtown Spartanburg, Silver Hill at Barnet Park.

A groundbreaking and reception recently took place to celebrate the activation of the project.

The groundbreaking was held at the site of the new townhome and single-family home community. Located in the heart of Spartanburg’s downtown, Silver Hill neighbors Barnet Park and the Chapman Cultural Center. At the groundbreaking Jennifer Evins, founder and visionary of the project, and City Councilwoman Erica Brown, spoke to the local support and anticipation of Silver Hill at Barnet Park. Senior Pastor Reverend Gadsden was also in attendance to bless the site.

The builder and developer of Silver Hill at Barnet Park, The Terranova Group, has developed a wide array of lifestyle-driven communities throughout the southeast. The architect, Frazier Home Design, is an award-winning design firm specializing in custom homes.

Silver Hill at Barnet Park will appeal to a variety of buyers. With 10 townhomes and 19 single-family homes, the affordable, urban homes will create new living opportunities within bustling downtown Spartanburg. With a stream of restaurants and retail, new residential construction will attract locals and transplants alike.

Erika DeRoberts, Director of Developer Relations and Broker in Charge at Coldwell Banker Caine, says, “Caine is thrilled to be a part of the growth that is happening in downtown Spartanburg. We are proud to partner with The Terranova Group in this exciting project.”

“The real estate market in Spartanburg is positioned for buyers and sellers’ success,” said Angela Halstead, Broker in Charge of the Coldwell Banker Caine Spartanburg office. “Our Realtors® are looking forward to offering a new type of living in downtown Spartanburg – right around the corner from our office!”

Find out more about this incredible opportunity at tnovagroup.com/silver-hill/.