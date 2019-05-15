New Record Annual Rainfall Total Set in South Carolina

After a thorough review of the available data, the State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) unanimously voted to accept the 2018 rainfall total of 123.45 inches observed by the National Weather Service (NWS) Cooperative Station.

It is the new official state annual rainfall record for South Carolina. This value surpasses the previous official record of 119.16 inches measured at Hogback Mountain in 1979.

The SCEC examined rainfall data from the surrounding area, along with weather patterns throughout the twelve-month period to come to their conclusion to validate the total. The SCEC team was comprised of representatives from the South Carolina State Climatology Office and a member from the NWS Office in Greenville-Spartanburg, along with delegates from the Southeast Regional Climate Center (SERCC), NWS Eastern Region Headquarters, and the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

Additional information about the station and record is available at dnr.sc.gov/news/2019/jan/jan16_JocasseeRain.php.

The final report is available on the NCEI SCEC website at ncdc.noaa.gov.

A complete list of the current state records can also be found on the NOAA website at ncdc.noaa.gov/extremes/scec/records/sc.