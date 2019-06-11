Taking a Look at the Spartanburg of 1919

It started with a simple question posed in the Spartanburg Herald back in 1919: “Do you suppose it is possible for the world to be different a hundred years from now as our world of today is different from that of a hundred years ago?”

A new library exhibit puts context around that question, with panels covering such diverse topics as race relations, downtown and neighborhood development, and how the closing of a World War I training camp on the the city’s current Westside led to a bear calling Morgan Square home for a time.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Brad Steinecke, Assistant Director of Local History with Spartanburg County Public Libraries, about the new exhibit and about how the Spartanburg of 1919 informs the Spartanburg of today.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.