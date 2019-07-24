New Colorful Crosswalk Murals to Brighten Downtown Spartanburg, Raise Pedestrian Visibility

Pedestrians in downtown Spartanburg will soon have a safer, more visible walk across some key intersections thanks to some unique crosswalk mural installations planned for the intersections of Main St. and King St., Main St. and Spring St., and Main St. and Magnolia St.

Each installation is being designed and painted by a different local artist or artist team with Michael Webster painting Main St. and King St., Matthew Donaldson painting Main St. and Spring St., and Frankie Page and Adrian Meadows painting Main St. and Magnolia St. The artists were chosen by a panel from the Spartanburg Downtown Cultural District Steering Committee made up of businesses, residents, arts leaders, city officials and Chamber of Commerce representatives.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Eric Kocher, Creative Placemaking and HUB-BUB Director at Chapman Cultural Center, about the murals. They also talk with outgoing HUB-BUB Artist-in-Residence Ambrin Ling about her time in Spartanburg and her collaborative art project, A Mosaic Portrait of Spartanburg. This project features small paintings that are part of a single series portraying the many, diverse visions of home as contributed by individual citizens in our area.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.