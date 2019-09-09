Clemson University Hosts Workshop on Land-Based Wind Power Potential on Sept. 20

Join world-class academics and wind industry leaders on September 20 for a full-day workshop on advances in tall tower technology and land-based wind energy in the Southeast.

Panel discussions will feature researchers from Coastal Carolina University, Iowa State University, and Clemson University. Speakers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and US Department of Energy have been invited.

Workshop Topics:

Concept of tall wind

Wind resources at elevated heights in the Southeast US

Low-speed wind technologies

Southeast wind power potential

Unique challenges

Land-based vs. offshore wind

Establishing wind ordinances

Drivetrain testing facility

Workforce training and education

The workshop, titled “Enabling Land-Based Wind Power in the Southeast US,” takes place on September 20, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Clemson University’s Zucker Family Graduate Education Center in North Charleston, SC. The event includes a visit to the renown wind turbine drivetrain testing facility.

This workshop is free to attend and open to the public. Registration can be completed on the Iowa State University website.