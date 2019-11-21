PAWS Animal Wildlife Sanctuary Fundraiser on Nov. 21

Join PAWS and their educational owls and animals as they come together with over 25 local artists for a unique evening on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

No tickets are needed! The fundraiser will take place at Art Lounge, located at 500 E Main St in Spartanburg. It’s free to attend and will occur in conjunction with Spartanburg ArtWalk.

The artists have created wildlife-themed 2D and 3D works of art that will be for sale to benefit PAWS. Participating artists include Isabel Forbes, Monta Anthony, Bailie, Kris Inman, Brandi Dice, Frankie Zombie, Aimee Wise, Katherine Rausch, Linda Capracotta, Rodney Bogan, Dan Becker, Kristi Ward, Joan Penn, Cyndi Forbes, Allyson McPhaul, Jeremy Kemp, Shannon Kemp, Harrison Martin, Carrie Caldwell, Jennifer Bonner, Karri Isaac, Camille Corn, Melinda Crowe, Jay Gibert, and Christopher Geiss.

The staff and volunteers of PAWS will also be on hand to discuss what they do as wildlife rehabbers. PAWS relies on private donations to operate it’s upstate facility and they will be there to show their support.

Please visit facebook.com/events/707462223047713/ for additional details.