Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The featured performer on Sunday, Nov. 3, is Bill Heacox. Bill currently plays mandolin with Spartanburg All Saint Church’s praise band and a Concord-based jam band “Edisto”, and he also plays guitar and harmonica and sings lead and vocals in the upstate group “The Breakaways.”

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

