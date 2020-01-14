BMW of North America Announces Executive Changes

BMW of North America has announced changes to its executive leadership team with the appointments of Adam McNeill as vice president engineering and Adam Sykes as vice president corporate communications for the Americas region.

Adam McNeill began his career with BMW in 1999 with responsibility for vehicle safety of the new MINI. He has since held several management positions within the vehicle safety area, including head of the passive safety development department where he was responsible for ensuring that all vehicles met worldwide legal and consumer testing standards. This is McNeill’s second U.S. assignment, having also worked in the country from 2008-2011 as the head of product requirements and development. In 2019 McNeill received an award of appreciation from NHTSA in recognition of developments in vehicle safety.

McNeill succeeds Roberto Rossetti who had successfully overseen the engineering department for the past three years and is returning to Munich to take on a new position at the headquarters.

Adam Sykes has been with the BMW Group since 2004, working first in the Munich headquarters before moving within the company to the United Kingdom. There he served first as the head of strategy and subsequently as the head of MINI marketing. In 2012, Sykes returned to Munich to lead global business development for the MINI brand. Most recently he served as the head of BMW corporate communications for the Asia Pacific, Africa and Importer Market regions.

Sykes also has an extensive background in corporate strategy, including leading the development of BMW Group’s Strategy Number ONE NEXT – and specifically the strategy initiative for the U.S. market.

Skyes replaces Nikolai Glies, who as previously announced, took over responsibility for corporate, product and innovations communications based in Munich.

“We thank Roberto and Nikolai for their exemplary leadership and commitment to our business in the U.S. over these past few years, and we know their success will only continue in their new roles at our Munich headquarters,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president & CEO, BMW of North America. “At the same time, we’re excited to welcome Adam McNeill and Adam Sykes to our executive team. Both bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge of the U.S. market, and are well-positioned to help us move the company forward as we build an even stronger foundation for the future.”

