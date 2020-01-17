Looking Back on a Decade of Spartanburg Arts Growth

Change is seemingly everywhere you look in Spartanburg these days. The arts are no exception to this incredible journey of change and growth.

From the historic levels of growth seen in our downtown, to the transformational community redevelopment seen in some of our city’s most underserved areas, the energy that can be felt throughout our community is palpable.

On this episode of the next #Spartanburg2020 City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Chapman Cultural Center President and CEO Jennifer Evins about the amazing surge she’s seen in Spartanburg’s arts community and what that growth has meant for both local artists and for the community as a whole. Listen below for more.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.