Previewing the City of Spartanburg’s Upcoming MLK Unity Week Events

More than thirty years ago, Spartanburg became the first city in South Carolina to hold an official event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a simple ceremony around the flagpole outside Spartanburg City Hall, where attendees reflected on the words and purpose of Dr. King’s life.

From the seeds sown there, Spartanburg’s annual celebration has grown to include an annual gathering attended by thousands each year, and new events have been added to both honor and continue Dr. King’s mission of equity, inclusion, and service.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Community Relations Coordinator Kathy Hill and Spartanburg County Librarian (and MLK Unity Week steering committee member) Todd Stephens about this year’s events and the importance of Unity Week for our community.

MLB Unity Week events will take place throughout Spartanburg on January 17 through January 20 and additional information can be found at cityofspartanburg.org/mlk-unity-week.

