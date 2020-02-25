City of Spartanburg Podcast Discusses Cottonwood Trail Cleanup Efforts, Future Plans With SPACE

It’s one of the most popular outdoor amenities in our city, and like so many other parts of Spartanburg, the Cottonwood Trail was hit hard during the recent tornado that swept across our community

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Clay McDonough and Alix Refshauge of SPACE (Spartanburg Area Conservancy). They discuss the recovery on the trail, its place in the Spartanburg community, and about the organization’s broader land conservation mission. Listen below for more.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.