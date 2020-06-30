Hub City Bookshop Celebrates Ten Years of Bookselling

Spartanburg’s Hub City Bookshop is celebrating ten years of bookselling on June 30, 2020.

In 2010, when Spartanburg lost its independent bookstore, Hub City Writers Project stepped in and led a renovation of the ground floor of the historic Masonic Temple as a new hub of books, coffee, and baked goods. The Hub City Bookshop became the nation’s first full-service bookshop operated by a non-profit organization.

Ten years later, Hub City Bookshop is now known as “one of the South’s Best Bookshops” by Southern Living.

To celebrate the ten year anniversary, Hub City Bookshop is offering several specials throughout the day on Tuesday, June 30th! Those specials include:

10% off the entire shop

This offer cannot be combined with membership discounts toward NYT Bestsellers or Hub City Press titles.

$10 off a Hub City Membership or Renewal

Members receive 10% off all purchases, 20% off NYT Bestsellers, and 25% off Hub City Press titles. On our birthday, you can recieve member benefits for $20/year.

Receive an advanced reader’s book with your purchase of a Hub City title!

An advanced reader’s book is the pre-publication copy of a title that goes out to reviewers.

Visit www.hubcity.org/bookshop-birthday to learn more.