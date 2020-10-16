City Council Votes Unanimously to Extend Mask Ordinance for Another 60 Days

Spartanburg City Council voted unanimously to extend the city’s mask ordinance for another 60 days at a recent meeting.

Originally passed during a special meeting on June 26, the ordinance requires everyone entering a grocery store or pharmacy in the city to wear a mask or suitable face covering while inside the establishment and requires masks for all employees of restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies when those employees have face-to-face interaction with the public.

Additionally, anyone entering a city building must also wear a suitable face covering. Individuals who fail to comply are subject to a fine of $25 and businesses that fail to comply are subject to a fine of $100.

City Manager Chris Story told council that enforcement of the ordinance has gone smoothly for the most part and that the city recently created a new grant-funded position to assist in educating the public and business owners on the compliance with the face covering requirement.

For more from the meeting on Oct. 12, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, October 12, 2020 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

