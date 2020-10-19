ConserFund Loan Program Provides More Than $40M in Savings to South Carolinians

The Energy Office has released a new ConserFund Program report, showcasing savings accrued over the lifetime of this successful revolving loan program.

The ConserFund loan program was established in 2000 to support the implementation of energy-efficient improvements that provide long-term cost reductions and energy savings. Part of the funding for these revolving loan programs (ConserFund Plus) came from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). The design of these funding programs allows them to “revolve,” making funds available for new borrowers as past loans are repaid.

Financial assistance is made available to qualifying entities to help fund projects in the areas of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation.

Lifetime Totals at a Glance (2009-2020)

Number of Projects: 85

Funding Dispersed: $30,706,940

Savings ($): $40,859,247

Savings (MMBTU): 14,952,072

Savings (tCO2 e): 594,649

See the full overview on the Energy Office website.