Silver Airways Announces New Nonstop Service to Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville

Silver Airways has announced plans to offer new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Orlando, FL (MCO), Tampa, FL (TPA) and Jacksonville, FL (JAX).

Silver Airways will offer the only nonstop service to each of the three popular Florida destinations. In addition, Silver will provide same-plane direct service through Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) providing additional options to reach south Florida. These flights will provide seamless connections to Silver’s extensive network throughout Florida, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and destinations worldwide through Silver’s many codeshare and interline ticketing partners.

Service to Orlando and Tampa will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays and flights to Jacksonville will operate on Mondays and Fridays beginning March 18, 2021. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s loyalty programs will earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network. Flights will operate on 46 and 70-seat ATR aircraft. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at www.silverairways.com.

“Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport continues to pursue opportunities that enhance air service access for the Upstate region,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of GSP. “We are pleased to welcome Silver Airways to our family of airlines and we look forward to growing together in the years to come.”

“We are delighted to offer Silver’s safe, reliable, and customer-friendly service to South Carolina’s Upstate and to provide nonstop and same-plane opportunities from GSP to Florida’s most important gateways in Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Ft. Lauderdale,” said Steve Rossum, Silver’s chief executive officer.

“Military, leisure, and business travelers from Florida and throughout the world will soon be able to marvel at the hospitality, history, attractions, and nightlife of Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and surrounding communities,” added Rossum. “We are very excited.”