Spartanburg City Council Approves Property Transfer for New Home Construction

At their first meeting of 2021, Spartanburg City Council voted 6-0 to approve a property transfer for construction of a new home in the Liberty Heights neighborhood. Council member Ruth Littlejohn was absent from the meeting.

The vacant city-owned parcel will be transferd to JBKM Property Group, LLC, which will constuct a new single family home on the property to be sold to an eliglbe purchaser.

In other action, city council voted 6-0 to name council member Jamie Fulmer Mayor Pro Tempore for 2021. In the role, Fulmer will perform the duties of the Mayor’s office when Mayor Junie White is not in attendance for official council business. Council members rotate the position annually.

For more from the city council meeting on January 11, 2021, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, January 11, 2021 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

