Mary Black School of Nursing Announces Anonymous Gift

Gifts come in all shapes and sizes; some even arrive anonymously.

At the start of the year, Shirleatha Lee, dean of the University of South Carolina Upstate’s Mary Black School of Nursing, received such a gift – $5,000 from an anonymous donor.

“We are truly grateful to this individual,” Lee said. “These funds will be added to our general nursing fund, which provides great flexibility in assisting students in need on an individualized basis, as many students present with unique situations in which one-time support can make a tremendous impact on their ability to be successful.”

“Additionally, during COVID-19, we have been continually faced with unique challenges and have needed to make program adjustments to continue to meet the needs of our students through virtual learning, remote proctoring and implementing support services that didn’t previously exist to ensure student success,” Lee added. “Our goal is to return to a sense of normalcy soon; however, we are still navigating unchartered waters so these funds will also allow us to remain nimble and make adjustments as needed.”

The donation underscores the impact a gift of any size can have, particularly in challenging times. Due to COVID-19, state university budgets remain tight and many universities are experiencing significant cuts across the board. But with the help of private funding, USC Upstate can continue to support students.

Benita Hopkins, associate vice chancellor for Development and Alumni Relations, works closely with university deans and donors to secure funding for USC Upstate’s greatest needs.

“We depend on donor generosity to strengthen and enhance academic programs at USC Upstate,” Hopkins said. “With donor support, we are able to adapt and adjust to the changing world and cater to the unique circumstances of our students. All of us at USC Upstate are grateful to have such a connection and commitment to higher education and we are thankful there are donors in our community that feel the same.”

Prepared by USC Upstate.