Wofford Launching New Faculty-led Study Abroad Program in Fall 2021

Wofford College students will have an opportunity to study abroad with familiar faces in the fall, when the college offers its first faculty-led study abroad program in Freiburg, Germany.

While “Wofford in Freiburg” is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, it may be particularly attractive to those who are continuing to explore areas of academic interest through Wofford’s general education curriculum. A variety of educational opportunities, including an optional independent study and program excursions, are slated offerings. Need and merit-based financial aid will apply toward program costs. The application deadline is March 1.

“For decades, Wofford has been a leader in study abroad,” says Amy Lancaster, Wofford’s dean of international programs. “Thousands of students have studied abroad alongside Wofford faculty through our Interim; students can now deepen that experience through a semester-long, customized program. Freiburg has long been a beloved study abroad destination among Wofford students and will serve as the ideal locale for an immersive, challenging – yet accommodating, high-impact semester overseas.”

Participating students will have the opportunity to take classes offered by faculty from Wofford and Albert-Ludwigs University in Freiburg.

“Spending a significant period of time living and studying abroad is one of the most powerful experiences one can have in college, and I’m delighted that our students will now have this special opportunity to do so in a way that is crafted to meet the particular needs of Wofford students,” says Wofford Provost Dr. Mike Sosulski.

Dr. Mark Ferguson ‘94, professor of theatre, will serve as faculty-in-residence during the inaugural semester of “Wofford in Freiburg.” Ferguson has taught at Wofford for nearly two decades and has led several student groups abroad during Interim. He previously studied and lived in Germany and is spending his 2020-21 sabbatical teaching at the University of Freiburg. In addition to teaching two courses in Freiburg, Ferguson will lead excursions, advise students on academic issues within the program and connect them to resources to support their integration into the local community.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to share my love of this fascinating country with our students by bringing Wofford to Freiburg for an entire semester,” says Ferguson. “Freiburg is an incredible city—one of the best in the world, in my opinion: astoundingly beautiful; a world leader in sustainability practices; seemingly endless opportunities to experience European art and culture, great food, friendly people (including a fantastic student culture), and to top it off it’s right in the absolute middle of Western Europe, so there are incredible opportunities for individual travel and exploration. Having access to all of that while still being able to fulfill your gen ed requirements is quite remarkable.”

Students looking to fulfill general education requirements in the fine arts or English are strongly encouraged to apply.

“We continue to identify ways to support more students studying abroad,” says Lancaster. “Many students have shared that traveling with someone they know makes study abroad more feasible. I believe this is one of the many reasons studying abroad during Interim has been so popular. ‘Wofford in Freiburg’ invites students to engage in a different context, through a different lens, with the support of Wofford faculty and fellow classmates. It is through these types of experiences that our students learn not only about another culture and way of living, but they expand their understanding of their role and responsibility in the world.”

Students can find more information on “Wofford in Freiburg” HERE or by contacting the Office of International Programs (OIP).

