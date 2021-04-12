McMillan Pazdan Smith Receives National Palladio Award for Montgomery Building in Spartanburg

The winners of the 20th annual Palladio Awards were recently announced by Traditional Building Magazine, Period Homes Magazine, and the Traditional Building Conference.

Among the nine commercial project winners, McMillan Pazdan Smith was recognized for the Montgomery Building in downtown Spartanburg for the Adaptive Reuse / Addition category.

According to Traditional Building Magazine’s award announcement page, “All winners enhance the beauty and humane qualities of the built environment through creative interpretation and adaptation of design principles developed through thousands of years of architectural tradition.”

About the Award

The annual Palladio Awards honor outstanding achievement in traditional design. For over 20 years, the Palladio Awards has recognized both individual designers and design teams.

According to Clem Labine, founder of Clem Labine’s Traditional Building and a founding board member of the Institute of Classical Architecture, “the Palladio Awards are still the only national architectural competition that honors projects for excellence in traditional design.” This makes the award a very prestigious and coveted prize for any architectural firm to receive.

This year’s award winners will be featured in the August issue of Traditional Building Magazine and honored at an in-person awards banquet in December in Coral Gables, Florida.

Visit traditionalbuilding.com/palladio-awards for additional information.