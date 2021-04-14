South Carolina DHEC to Offer No-Cost STD Testing on April 15th

To promote public health and recognize April 11-17 as National STD Awareness Week, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) clinics are participating in a day of no-cost sexually transmitted disease (STD) screening for South Carolinians.

From 8:30 am to 5 pm on Thursday, April 15, residents can visit their local DHEC health department to be tested for hepatitis C, HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis at no cost. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 1-855-472-3432.

“STDs are preventable, and an important step in prevention is getting tested,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “With the number of certain types of STDs rising annually in South Carolina and across the nation, we can’t do enough to educate each other about the importance of STD safety, including prevention and treatment, which is what National STD Awareness Week is all about.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of STD cases nationally has spiked since 2014, with more than two million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in 2018 alone. This upward trend in STD numbers leads to an increase in other challenges as well, including the number of babies born with syphilis and risks of infertility.

For the past several years, national syphilis rates increased among both males and females, in every region, and among every race/ethnicity. Here in South Carolina, infectious, early, and total syphilis cases have continued to rise year after year in all populations and most concerning women, pregnant women, and newborns. The Division of STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis is committed to increasing awareness, screening and education in affected populations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people canceled or delayed routine checkups and sexual health appointments. With successful disease prevention protocols in place at health departments and doctors’ offices around the state, and with virtual telehealth services available from some providers, it’s important to make the time to stay up to date on STD and HIV testing.

“Through continued support with community partners and public outreach efforts, our program is committed to providing the resources that make a difference in preventing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases,” Mansaray said. “STD and HIV testing is a critical first step in that process.”

For more information about STDs and sites that will provide no-cost testing, call DHEC’s STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-2437 or visit www.scdhec.gov/stdhiv.