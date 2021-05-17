Fluor Field to Host District 356 Minority & Women-Owned Business Vendor Fair on May 18th

Join the City of Greenville, the Greenville Drive, and CF Evans for a Minority and Women-Owned Business Vendor Fair for District 356, a new entertainment district adjacent to Fluor Field.

At the event, scheduled for Tuesday, May 18th, at Fluor Field from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, local minority and women-owned businesses will have the opportunity to bid on downtown Greenville’s most exciting new project.

While not required, businesses are encouraged to pre-register for the event by visiting cityofgreenvillesc.formstack.com/forms/district_356_business_vendor_fair.

Specific business categories include:

Industrial pressure washing

Landscaping

Materials testing

Paving

Hauling

Equipment rental

Asphalt/concrete

Fencing

Electrical

Plumbing

Stonework/pavers

The Drive will also be accepting applications for 2021 game day staff opportunities during the event.

Visit the Greenville Drive website for additional information.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.