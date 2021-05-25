Spartanburg Community College Goes Tuition-free for the 2021-22 Academic Year

Spartanburg Community College, OneSpartanburg, and the Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force have joined forces to make attending college at SCC more affordable than ever before thanks to institutional scholarships, virtually eliminating tuition for all students throughout the 2021-2022 academic year.

Officials from these organizations made the announcement at a recent news conference at the SCC Giles Campus in Spartanburg, aligning plans to strengthen and grow Spartanburg County through educational attainment for all citizens.

“I am excited to stand before you this morning, alongside our partners, to announce a new Spartanburg Community College initiative that has the power to transform our community for years to come – transform the way we live, learn, work and play. Throughout the 2021-2022 academic year – fall, spring and summer semesters – SCC will offer institutional scholarships to reduce tuition for anyone attending our college. This means students can attend SCC at virtually no cost,” explained Dr. G. Michael Mikota, SCC president. “Our focus is retention and re-engagement: we will retain current students to complete their educational goals, and we will re-engage individuals who have delayed educational plans due to the pandemic, financial barriers, etc.”

Mikota adds, “Education is the key to success, and the gateway to economic prosperity, and that has never been more true than now. Educational attainment in Spartanburg County must continue growing in order to attract higher-wage jobs in diverse industries. And to grow, we must continue our partnerships, working together to educate our citizens and provide businesses an educated and skilled workforce. As our community bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, SCC and our partners are ready to make dreams of college, new jobs and new careers a reality for everyone. The pathway to college at Spartanburg Community College is more affordable than ever before.”

“Spartanburg has a history of aligning community assets to meet economic challenges,” said Allen Smith, president & CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc. “Today’s announcement positions us to increase educational attainment levels, attract innovative companies, and create generational impact for our people, our employers and our economy. We applaud Spartanburg Community College for stepping in at a time when our community needs it most.”

SCC’s new institutional scholarships are available to anyone with a desire to begin or continue their education, including:

Adults with some college

Adults with no college

Recent high school graduates

Dual enrolled high school students

Career changers

Anyone who needs a do-over by starting college again

All college-eligible students enrolled at SCC in a minimum of six credit hours (typically two courses) are eligible for the scholarships throughout the 2021-2022 academic year. To qualify, students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and have exhausted all other grants, aid, scholarships, etc. Assistance may include but is not limited to grants (Federal Pell Grants, Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant, S.C. Needs-Based Grant); and scholarships, SC Lottery Tuition Assistance Program (LTAP), SC Wins, etc.

SCC has dedicated the institutional portion of HEERF II (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II) funds to make college affordable for students. Additional funding sources to offset tuition may also include grants (Federal Pell Grants, Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant, S.C. Needs-Based Grant); SC Lottery Tuition Assistance Program (LTAP), SC Wins funding, and scholarships, etc.

For more information, visit www.SCCgoesFree.com or email [email protected].

