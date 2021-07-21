BMW Motorrad and Marshall Announce Strategic Partnership

BMW Motorrad USA is proud to announce a strategic long-term partnership with Marshall Amplification to deliver innovation and a premium listening experience for future BMW Motorrad sound system users.

Riding a motorcycle while listening to music – a fitting combination, promising deep emotional experiences and increasing enjoyment on two wheels. It is not surprising that generations of artists have dedicated their songs to the motorcycling experience and lifestyle.

BMW Motorrad has long been engaged in development work on its motorcycle sound systems. With its now agreed long-term partnership with world-renowned British company – Marshall Amplification – the innovation and quality of BMW Motorrad sound systems are set to reach new heights.

For 60 years, Marshall, original from Hanwell, London, now based in Bletchley, Milton Keynes (UK), have produced legendary guitar amplifiers used by the world’s best musicians. Since 20 12 they have expanded their audio quality into award winning headphones and active speakers designed for music lovers.

The legendary Marshall spirit and the development power of BMW Motorrad will in future be reflected in new innovative products for motorcycles and music, especially in the BMW Motorrad Heritage segment. BMW Motorrad will present the first new products resulting from this strategic partnership very soon.

Stay tuned at www.bmwgroup.com to find out more on July 29, 2021.

