Northside Rising: The Road From Master Plan to Inclusive Development

The following article and podcast originally appeared on the City of Spartanburg Citizen News Blog.



If you’ve driven down Howard Street lately in Spartanburg’s Northside neighborhood, you’ve undoubtedly seen a lot of construction. How did all of that happen and what does it mean for the neighborhood and the people who live there?

Well, it starts with a plan, takes a detour with a legal tussle with a billionaire NFL owner over control of one of Spartanburg’s most challenging substandard apartment complexes, and ends with an inclusive development boom that will see a long-depopulated Northside filling again, this time as a mixed-income model for growth and sustainability that uplifts both those who call the area home and Spartanburg as a whole.

On the final installment of the City of Spartanburg’s Northside Rising podcast series, the hosts are taking a look at the story of the neighborhood from 2014’s master planning process to today’s revitalization-in-progress. Listen below for more.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.