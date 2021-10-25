Wofford College Completes Renovations of Campus Life Building

Wofford College’s Campus Life Building recently received renovations and a new name to honor Maria and Steven Mungo’s gift to make an upgrade possible.

The Mungo Student Center offers campus dining options, exercise facilities, meeting spaces, a game room, offices for student government and the Division of Campus Life and Student Development.

“We wanted to make sure every Wofford student had access to a facility that would enhance their Wofford experience,” said Steven Mungo, a Wofford trustee and a 1981 alumnus of the college. “The student center, which is ideally located in the center of campus, is the campus’ living room. It should be a first-class facility for students to enjoy and relax when not in the classroom or residence halls.”

The Campus Life Building was designed in the late 1970s and opened in 1980.

“The college’s student center has been a well-used and well-loved building, and now thanks to the Mungos, it has truly become a hub of activity for all students,” said Dr. Nayef Samhat, Wofford’s president. “The Mungos have always put student success first. Wofford appreciates their leadership and generosity.”

The center’s main floor has Zach’s food court, which has a Chick-fil-a; Boars Head Deli; and Terrier Grounds, a coffee shop selling Starbucks; a game room; a lobby for studying, gathering and dining; the college’s post office and offices for Campus Safety.

The building’s second floor includes office space for the Division of Campus Life and Student Development. The building’s Benjamin Johnson Arena, which formerly served the college’s athletics department, now has fitness areas on its concourses and the bleachers were removed to provide three courts for pick-up basketball, volleyball or badminton, intramurals and other student events.

“Hopefully our contribution has allowed Wofford to bring this facility up to the high standards that we enjoy in the college’s other facilities and will be enjoyed by students for many years to come,” Steven Mungo said.

Steven Mungo is the CEO for Mungo Homes, a homebuilder across the Southeast.

Watch a recording of the dedication ceremony.

Prepared by Wofford College.