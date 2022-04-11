Easter Bunny Hops Into WestGate Mall

Spring has officially arrived, and the Easter Bunny is at WestGate Mall! Kids of all ages are invited to have their photo snapped with the Bunny at WestGate Mall in the Food Court.

The Easter Bunny will be available for visits and photos through April 16, Monday through Sunday. Easter Bunny hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 am to 3:30 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm, and Sunday 12 pm to 2:30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. WestGate Mall is closed on Easter Sunday.

And now the Easter Bunny Experience can continue long after a visit to the mall has ended! People who purchase photograph packages can download their Easter photos and share them thru social media.

Looking for more Easter fun for the whole family? Download the “My Holiday Moments” app, available through iTunes or Google Play. This free app has games, a countdown to Easter, photo package information, and gives you the ability to download your photos to your phone.

For more information, visit www.WestGate-Mall.com/content/easter.