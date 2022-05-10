A Heart for Giving: Spartanburg School District 7’s United Way Campaign Tops $54,000

Spartanburg School District 7 employees put their Power of ONE to work in support of the annual United Way campaign for 2022, paving the way for dozens of local nonprofits to receive support they desperately need.

Superintendent Jeff Stevens said it was an honor to take part in this important effort and to witness the response of the entire D7 community. “When times are hard and pockets are stretched thin, there’s a strong belief in D7 that we help and lift each other up – I think you find that in a really special way here,” he said. “I could not be prouder of how our D7 family responded to this need. I’m truly blown away by the giving spirit across this community.”

Between the district’s support and staff contributions, the campaign raised over $54,000.

This success is an important reminder that we all have power – power to change people’s lives and positively shape our community. As we reach out our hand to one, we influence the condition of all.

Visit www.spartanburg7.org for more details.

Written by Spartanburg School District 7.