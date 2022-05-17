Chapman Cultural Center Presents First-Ever President’s Choice Youth Art Month Awards

For the first time ever, Chapman Cultural Center presented participants of the annual Spartanburg County Youth Art Month Exhibit “President’s Choice” awards to celebrate their work.

Out of 400 plus pieces showcased, a total of 5 recipients from various Spartanburg County schools were recognized by President and CEO of Chapman Cultural Center, Daniel Mayer.

Awards included a President’s Choice award which received a $100 prize, two first-place awardees who received $50, and two honorable mention awardees who received four tickets to a future production at the cultural center.

“The youth art gallery is one of our favorite initiatives at Chapman Cultural Center because we are able to celebrate the dedication of our local youth artists and art educators! Research has shown that through visual arts experiences, students develop skills including creativity, problem-solving, observation, and communication. This is why we are committed to providing high-quality arts education programming to Spartanburg County schools,” said Ava Hughes, Arts Education Director of Chapman Cultural Center.

Below are the talented youth artists who were recognized:

President’s Choice Awardee:

Dacorian Horton, 11th Grade, S. C. School for the Deaf and the Blind

Art Teacher: Chris Turner

First Place Awardees:

Caleb Newton, 2nd Grade, O. P. Earle Elementary School, Spartanburg District One

Art Teacher: Emily Glass

Taylor Nelson, 9th Grade, Dorman High School Freshman Campus, Spartanburg District Six

Art Teacher: Jeff Mages

Honorable Mention Awardees:

Vanessa Kononenko, 11th Grade, Dorman High School, Spartanburg District Six

Art Teacher: Frances Vaughan

Harrison McCredie, 12th Grade, Oakbrook Preparatory School

Art Teacher: Erin Biggar

Each year, Chapman Cultural Center participates in Youth Art Month to recognize the talented children who excel in various art forms in Spartanburg County. The annual celebration features over 80 private and public schools of all seven Spartanburg County school districts. The Youth Art Gallery is supported by Coldwell Banker Caine and is located in the Carlos Dupree Moseley building of the center.

Learn more about Youth Art Month and view the virtual exhibit at chapmanculturalcenter.org.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.