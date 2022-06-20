Health Supply US Establishing Glove One Operations in Upstate; $150 Million Investment and 600 New Jobs Expected

Health Supply US, a government contracting and medical supply company, has announced plans to establish new manufacturing operations in Greenville County. The company is investing $150 million and creating 600 new jobs over the next five years.

A dedicated health care industry and government private sector partner, Health Supply US works to secure the United States’ domestic pipeline of medical supplies by identifying, sourcing and delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care systems and federal, state and local governments. The company’s FDA-compliant products include Class I medical devices and products such as medical isolation gowns and nitrile gloves.

“Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States,” said Health Supply US CEO Christopher Garcia. “Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future.”

Located at 1 Quality Way adjacent to Beechtree Business Park, the Health Supply US Greenville County facility will operate as Glove One with a distinctive focus on the manufacturing of American-made nitrile gloves. The new state-of-the-art facility will produce an expected 4.3 billion nitrile gloves per year and greatly increase the domestic supply for this critical medical supply item – helping to protect America’s public health and national security.

The new medical device manufacturing facility is expected to be complete by January 2024 with local hiring to begin in 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Glove One team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.