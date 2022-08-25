Junior League of Spartanburg Announces New Leadership

The Junior League of Spartanburg has announced its new board of directors and management leadership for its 2022-2023 year.

These women will steward the JLS toward its goals throughout the year and lead the organization with its community impact focus area initiatives and membership development.

Junior League of Spartanburg, Inc., board of directors and management leadership team include the following:

Board of Directors

Genna-Jo Parker, President

Kim Deering, Executive Vice President

Meredith Gergley, Secretary

Laura Allen, Treasurer

Amanda Mathis, Nominations Director

Elizabeth Rabb, Sustainer Director

Management Leadership Team

Kim Deering, Executive Vice President

Nicole Teal, Executive Vice President-Elect

Erica Buff, Community Vice President

Amanda Mathis, Communications Vice President

Kaylyn Stevenson, Santa’s Shoppe Director

“This is a challenging time in our country,” said Genna-Jo Parker, JLS President. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives, and many have been affected by inequity in our society. Despite these challenging times, the Junior League of Spartanburg continues to train our Members and improve our local community. In our 72-year history, the JLS has been instrumental in developing and advancing many important Spartanburg organizations through donations and quality volunteers. The organization has gifted over 2 million dollars to local nonprofits and contributed countless volunteer hours to Spartanburg. The 2022-2023 Board of Directors and Management Leadership Team is proud to lead our membership through this time of resilience and continue to fulfill our mission of advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.”

Those interested in learning more about the Junior League of Spartanburg, including how to join, can visit its website at spartanburg.jl.org.