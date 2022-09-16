Spartanburg City Council Approves $3.8 Million for Police, Fire, and Public Works Equipment

At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted to approve a $3.8 million lease purchase agreement to replace 26 vehicles and pieces of equipment for the City of Spartanburg’s Police, Fire, Public Works, and Information Technology departments. Council member Janie Salley was absent from the meeting.

The most expensive item covered by the agreement is a replacement aerial platform truck for the City’s Fire Department at an estimated $1.9 million. According to staff, the vehicle it will replace is 16 years old and has reached its useful life. In a presentation to Council, Fire Department staff said that in addition to replacing a vehicle that is reaching the end of its useful life, the new platform truck represents a significant upgrade and will enhance the department’s capability to respond to calls where a large ladder platform would be needed, citing increased vertical development in Downtown Spartanburg as an example.

Along with the Fire Department aerial platform truck, the equipment purchase agreement also includes 13 Police Department, three vehicles and five various pieces of equipment for the Public Works Department, one vehicle for the Fire Department, two vehicles for the Building Maintenance Department, an VM Ware Server for the Information Technology department.

Follow this link to view the full equipment replacement list, and see the full video below for more from the city council meeting on September 12, 2022.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, September 12, 2022 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by City of Spartanburg.