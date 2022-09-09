VPET USA Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $10.8 Million Investment and New Jobs Expected

VPET USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-mouth polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and containers, has announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $10.8 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Founded in 2001, VPET USA, LLC manufactures custom and stock PET containers for the nutrition, food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical and health care industries. As a worldwide PET packaging leader, the company produces a vast portfolio of Bisphenol-A (BPA) free PET bottles and wide-mouth jars. VPET USA, LLC offers a quick, effective and flexible approach to manufacturing PET plastic containers – providing its customers a distinct advantage for choice, quality and speed to market.

Located at 861 Victor Hill Road in Greer, VPET USA, LLC’s Spartanburg County operations will initially serve as a blow molding and injection molding facility to supply key customers in the Southeast. The new facility complements four strategically located manufacturing facilities in California, Illinois and Texas, as well as in-house production facilities in various locations around the globe.

“VPET USA, LLC is honored to work with the state of South Carolina and Spartanburg County to expand our manufacturing operations to the Upstate,” said VPET USA, LLC Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kellar. “This new production facility both aligns with and complements our business growth strategy and provides us with the capacity to support our growing customer base. We’d like to sincerely thank Spartanburg County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to their continued partnership for years to come.”

Operations are expected to be online in October 2022. Individuals interested in joining the VPET USA, LLC team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $150,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

Visit www.vpetusa.com for more information.