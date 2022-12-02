Chapman Cultural Center Awards Grant to Wofford College for Murals Inside Spartanburg Opportunity Center

A significant part of the work Chapman Cultural Center does is centered around funding Spartanburg’s arts and cultural community through a variety of grant programs.

In that regard, Chapman Cultural Center has awarded a Community Grant to Wofford College’s Studio Art Program for their collaborative project to install a series of murals inside the Spartanburg Opportunity Center.

Led by faculty members Dr. Youmi Efurd and Michael Webster, students Walker Antonio ’23, Megan Santos ’23 and Kate Timbes ’23 each designed unique murals for the center.

The Spartanburg Opportunity Center’s mission is to empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty in Spartanburg County. They envision a community where homelessness is a temporary phase on the journey to independence.

Students in the Studio Art program are taught, mentored, and advised by practicing artists and scholars. They develop their own creative voices through the study of a broad range of contemporary and traditional modes of artistic production and can develop skills in design, drawing, painting, sculpture, installation, photography, digital art, printmaking, and ceramics.

Both the Art History and the Studio Art programs are supported by museum and gallery exhibitions, which bring contemporary art and historical objects to support the students’ educational experiences.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.