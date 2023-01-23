Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown

Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community.

Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.

Inman will be the only Main Street Community in Spartanburg County, with the closest Main Street communities being Main Street Laurens and Main Street Gaffney. This is a promising step not only for Inman, but for Spartanburg County as a whole.

In February, a Main Street Resource Team will introduce and explain the Main Street Approach® to the community, bring stakeholders together to share their perspectives and vision for downtown, and assist Inman in determining the best strategies to building a strong revitalization process that is comprehensive and incremental.

In advance of a Resource Team Visit by Main Street SC and a team of downtown revitalization experts, a survey asking for perceptions of Inman’s current and future downtown is available online through the following link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/INMANsc. Or visit the City of Inman website at www.cityofinman.org.

“Launching this intentional focus in 2023 will help Inman embrace a more strategic, outcome-oriented approach to revitalization” said Jenny Boulware, Manager of Main Street SC.

It is important that communities like Inman reinforce the value of community engagement and investment to establish more sustainable downtown efforts, “Inman is looking forward to sharing the process with the community to mobilize volunteers and strengthen local partnerships and further the amazing progress the city has seen thus far,” said April Williams, City of Inman’s Planning Director and Economic Development Director. Mayor Cornelius Huff says about the program, “Inman is on a roll and being a part of the Main Street Program only strengthens everything that we are working to accomplish in our community!”

Written by Main Street South Carolina.