Milo’s Tea Company Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $130 Million Investment and 103 New Jobs Expected

Milo’s Tea Company (Milo’s), a leading beverage company, has announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $130 million investment will create 103 new jobs.

Founded in 1946, Milo’s is a family-owned beverage company that provides a variety of flavored teas and beverages to customers across the nation. The company offers a portfolio of high-quality, natural ingredient beverages including sweet tea, unsweet tea and lemonade. Milo’s is a leading refrigerated tea brand and one of the fastest growing lemonade brands in America.

Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore, the initial design of Milo’s Spartanburg County operations includes a new 110,000-square-foot plant, which will accommodate brewing and bottling operations for ready-to-drink beverages. The Spartanburg County facility will be the company’s fourth plant in the United States.

“South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners,” said Milo’s Tea Company Chief Executive Officer Tricia Wallwork. “South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Milo’s team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.