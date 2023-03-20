Converse to Host 2023 Emerging Young Artists Exhibition

Converse University’s Department of Art and Design will host the 2023 Emerging Young Artists Exhibition March 13-25, 2023, in Milliken Art Gallery, an on-campus exhibition space with unique visual access to artwork, located in the Milliken Fine Arts Building.

The Converse Emerging Young Artists Exhibition provides a venue to recognize exemplary artworks of South Carolina high school students to empower them to begin to prepare for a major in art while still in grades 9-12. This opportunity also introduces them to Converse’s Department of Art and Design and the variety of majors offered to students at Converse.

The Converse Department of Art and Design reviewed 283 artwork submissions from across the state over the past five months and accepted 120 of the 283 works from 33 South Carolina high schools. During the exhibition, awards for first, second and third place will be presented in each artwork medium – drawing, painting, mixed media, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, fibers, graphic design, photography, and Best in Show.

“This is a unique opportunity that Converse provides for high school students to display their artwork in a prominent art gallery and win awards for their work,” said Mike Massengale, MFA, Instructor of Professional Practice, Art and Design. “The talent displayed in this year’s submissions is outstanding, and we look forward to inviting the community to enjoy the artwork along with us.” Massengale also shared his excitement to host the exhibition at Converse University, in-person, after several years of holding the event virtually.

A reception and award ceremony for the 2023 Emerging Young Artists Exhibition will be held in the Milliken Gallery on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. The Spartanburg and Upstate South Carolina communities are invited to enjoy the exhibition in Milliken Art Gallery from 9 am – 5 pm on Converse University’s campus at 580 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Visit converse.edu/venue/milliken-art-gallery/ for more information.

Written by Converse University.